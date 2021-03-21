Union-Snyder Community Action Agency Looks at Valley Needs During a Challenging Year

SELINSGROVE – Housing and healthcare… two of the biggest issues facing residents in the Valley.

Executive Director of the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) Sue Auman says that comes from their recent needs assessment which helps to identify emerging themes impacting the community, and specifically families and individuals with low income.

“Whether they have low income due to a situation that has happened, or whether it’s what we call generational poverty where it’s passed down generation to generation. And, we really look at what the themes are, what are the issues in the community that need to be addressed that are affecting people in the community who have low income,” she said.

Auman says the assessment occurs every three years, and in 2017, substance use and addiction was a high marker. While it still appeared this year, Auman says it was healthcare costs, housing, and homelessness that were top concerns in Snyder and Union counties.

“And right now, there are a lot of resources that are coming online for people. There’s what’s known as the ERAP program and we are working with county to help implement the ERAP Program.”

Auman adds, “It’s going to be rental and utility relief. It’s going to help renters; it’s going to help landlords. It’s going to help to make sure we get through this bubble of time when many people haven’t been able to pay their landlords.”

ERAP stands for Emergency Rental Assistance Program, but Auman says it’s not just renters needing assistance. She says they are seeing mortgage holders also struggling.

Auman says the mission of the CAA is to reduce poverty and help individuals reach self-sufficiency, “Understand what the resources are and get a plan. We just are there to be by people’s side, put a plan together to get where they want to go. Sometimes all you need is a listening ear and help navigating the resources.”

More information on the programs and resources available can be found at union-snydercaa.org. You can hear the full interview on the WKOK Podcast page.