Union-Snyder Community Action Agency Gets Over $100K in Funding

HARRISBURG – The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency has some state funding from the CARES Act coming soon. Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday over $102,000 is being awarded to the non-profit for rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention and emergency shelter projects.

It’s one of 17 projects receiving funding statewide, totaling $13 million to assist in mitigating COVID impacts on those experiencing homelessness and to prevent future impacts. This is the second round allocated under this program, with the first being announced last July.