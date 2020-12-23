Union County Receives CDBG CARES Funds for Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg

HARRISBURG – Union County was the recipient of a recent Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the CARES Act. The funding was announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) this month.

The county was granted $300,000 to install a restroom at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg which currently does not have one. In a release, DCED says the park contains a playground and gazebo that has seen a considerable increase in community use since the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds were made available through the federal CARES Act which enables communities to effectively prepare for, prevent the spread of, and respond to the impacts of coronavirus in their communities. DCED will release a second request for proposals in the new year.