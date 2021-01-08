Unemployment Payment Boost To Begin In Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – Much needed financial relief is on the way for unemployed Pennsylvanians. Friday, the state Department of Labor and Industry announced thousands of state residents will begin receiving an extra $300 per week in unemployed payments starting this week. The extension of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program is part of the federal stimulus Congress passed last month.

The department says the $300 is automatically added to each claimants’ payment, there’s no need to apply. Approximately 127,000 people are expected to receive the payment as early as Tuesday. The program runs the claim weeks ending January 2, 2021 to March 13, 2021.