UN Arts Ambassador to Visit Lewisburg Children’s Museum

LEWISBURG – A member of the United Nations will be visiting the Valley next week. UN Arts Ambassador Ibiyinka Alao will be visiting the Lewisburg Children’s Museum next Friday from 4-5 p.m. Organizers say he’ll be hosting an event called, ‘Firefly Supernova: Art Workshop and Experience.’

The workshop is in collaboration with Bucknell University scientists Sarah Lower and Douglas Collins. The museum says children will explore the world of fireflies, light and shadow.

The organizers say workshop is recommended for children 4 and up and their families and will take place outside in the courtyard, weather permitting. The firefly art experience will take place inside, with masking required for those 2 years and older. This experience is supported in part by the National Science Foundation and is free to participants. RSVP is required and a waitlist is available. www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.