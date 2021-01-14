UPDATE: Casey, Meuser Joining On The Mark Friday Morning On Impeachment

SUNBURY – Two of Pennsylvania’s Washington lawmakers will will be on WKOK Friday morning following the historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump. U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) will join WKOK’s live telephone talk show On The Mark Friday morning at 8:30 a.m., followed by U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) at 9:30 a.m.

Casey and Meuser are expected to address the historic second impeachment of the president, Senate Impeachment trial updates, the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week, and more. Listen on WKOK, WKOK.com, and the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation App.