U.S. Senator Bob Casey Gets Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) says he’s received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In a release over the weekend, Senator Casey says our nation now has a safe and effective vaccine, and the Attending Physician for the United State Congress and Supreme Court recommended all members of Congress receive it. He’ll receive his second dose in approximately three weeks.

Casey says the vaccine arrived at the U.S. Capitol over the weekend to ensure the continuity of government. He says the small number of doses being provided in Washington reflects a fraction of the first tranche of vaccines being distributed throughout the country. Casey’s also recommending all Americans, in consultation with their doctor, get the vaccine when it’s available to them.