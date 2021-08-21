Two Young People Okay After Boat Rescue

MONTANDON – Two young people are okay after a rescue this morning. The boat rescue occurred early Saturday morning according to Central Susquehanna Region 9-1-1. They tell us two children, ages unknown, were stranded on an island in West Chilisquaque Township, Union County, when they called to be rescued.

The rescue happened at 12:50am Saturday and it involved Milton Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the state Fish and Boat Commission.

The ages were not disclosed. They were successfully retrieved from the island, according to dispatchers.