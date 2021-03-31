Two-Week Arts Celebration Kicks Off April 23rd in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – While the Lewisburg Arts Council won’t have the downtown Festival of the Arts all along Market Street, nor Lewisburg Live!, they will have some new activities.

The council says they are adapting to pandemic protocols, and will have an enhanced Poetry Path in the downtown, a radio play inspired by Lewisburg’s diverse cast of characters, and a wide variety of workshops.

Some workshops, sponsored by Bucknell University, will be offered free of charge throughout the two week celebration April 23 to May 8. Additional events include outdoor photography and painting, student performances, chalk drawing and mural tours.

A Virtual Arts Festival, which will allow for a digital view of last year’s artists’ booths, is coming soon to www.lewisburgartscouncil.com. More information on this year’s festival can also be found on the council’s Instagram and Facebook pages.