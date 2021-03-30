Two Valley Counties Back in ‘Substantial’ Spread Category

HARRISBURG – Two Valley counties are back in the ‘substantial’ category of community spread of COVID-19. This comes after all of the Valley was recently listed in the ‘moderate’ category. According to the latest COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, Northumberland and Montour counties are back in the ‘substantial’ category for the week ending March 26.

Union and Snyder counties remain in the ‘moderate’ category. There are 35 counties in the ‘substantial’ category, and 26 in the ‘moderate’ category.