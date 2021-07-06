Two people charged following an assault in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE – State police charged two people on Monday after an assault in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Troopers say they responded to a domestic dispute at a store along Routes 11 and 15 just after midnight.

Several witnesses on the scene told state police that 36-year-old Jose Rivera of Selinsgrove, along with his girlfriend, 31-year-old Keyshla Pagan-Caldero of Northumberland, struck a Selinsgrove woman in the head several times.

Rivera was arrested at the scene. He was arraigned and sent to Snyder County Prison on $40,000 bail. Pagan-Caldero was also cited for the incident.