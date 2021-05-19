Two New Valley COVID Deaths, Over 1,200 New Cases Statewide

HARRISBURG – There are two new COVID-19 deaths in the Valley, but Wednesday’s statewide and local case counts are one of the lowest in weeks. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported two new deaths in Northumberland County for a total of 355. Montour County remains with a total of 66 deaths, Union remains with 86 total deaths and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.

In Pennsylvania, the state also reported 54 new deaths for a total of 26,925 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began.

Overall, the state also says there were 1,257 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,190,102, of which 92% have recovered. Locally, there were 18 new cases; Northumberland County has six of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,496. Snyder County has four new cases for a total of 3,631. Union County has five new cases for a total of 6,076. Montour County has three new cases for a total of 1,997.

The state Department of Health also says nearly over 4.2 million people are fully vaccinated and 49.4% of the population 18 and over are fully vaccinated, and over 9.8 total doses have been administered. As for local vaccine data, 1,197 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine.

556 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 67,111 people in the county have been vaccinated (34,771 partially, 32,340 fully). Snyder County has 201 more doses in arm for a total of 24,483 (13,624 partially, 10,859 fully). Union County residents have 394 new doses for a total of 30,168 (16,388 partially, 13,780 fully) and Montour County, 46 more shots for a total 19,815 (10,347 partially, 9,968 fully).

Statewide hospitalizations are also continuing to go down, with 1,353 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 316 patients are in an intensive care unit and 212 are on a ventilator.

There are some changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has six new coronavirus patients for a total of 40, with 15 in intensive care, and six people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has one patient. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has seven COVID patients, with three in intensive care.

Bucknell University, which has had 572 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, now has three active cases, all among students.