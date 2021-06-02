Two New Valley COVID Deaths, 580 New Statewide Cases

HARRISBURG – Two new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the Valley. In its update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported a new death in Union and Montour counties – Union now has a total of 88 deaths, and Montour’s total is now 67 since the start of the pandemic. Northumberland County remains with a total of 357 deaths, and Snyder County has 85 total deaths. Statewide, 45 new deaths were also reported, for a total of 27,259 since the pandemic began.

The state also says there were 580 additional new positive cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, for a total of 1,203,443 of which 95% have recovered. Locally, there were 17 new cases; Northumberland County has nine of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,633, and Snyder has eight new cases for a total of 3,660 cases. Union County’s case count was reconciled to 6,128 total cases, and Montour has no new cases, with a total of 2,011 cases.

The health department also says there 929 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 229 patients are in an intensive care unit and 143 are on a ventilator.

There are some changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has a total of 33, with 12 in intensive care, and two people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has five patients, two in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has four COVID patients, with three in intensive care.

In statewide vaccine data, over 4.7 million people are fully vaccinated and 54.4% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Over 10.6 million total doses have been administered.

As for local vaccine data, 455 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine over the last three days. 254 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 72,105 people in the county have been vaccinated (36,838 partially, 35,267 fully). Snyder County has 111 more doses in arm for a total of 26,340 (14,478 partially, 11,862 fully). Union County residents have 75 new doses for a total of 32,304 (17,182 partially, 15,122 fully) and Montour County, 15 more shots for a total 20,719 (10,728 partially, 9,991 fully).