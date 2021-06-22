Two New Valley COVID Deaths, 177 New Statewide Cases

HARRISBURG – Two new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the Valley, but case counts locally and statewide remain low.

In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported two new deaths in Northumberland County, now with 360 deaths since the start of the pandemic; Union remains with 89 total deaths, Snyder has 85 and Montour has 67 deaths. There were 34 new deaths reported statewide for the virus, for a total of 27,604 since the pandemic began.

Also in Tuesday’s update, the state says there were 177 new cases, for a total of 1,210,646 – 97% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there were three new cases, two in Northumberland County for a total of 9,708 since the start of the pandemic. Union had one new case with a total of 6,154, Snyder County has no new cases, remaining with a total of 3,677 cases, and Montour’s case count was reconciled to 2,008 total cases.

There now just 397 statewide hospitalizations, including 91 in the ICU and 66 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville is down to 10 COVID patients, four of those in the ICU and two on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has two patients, including one in intensive care, and Evangelical Community Hospital has two COVID patients.

In Valley vaccine data, there were 104 more vaccine doses administered. Northumberland County administered 67 more doses, for a total of 77,283 (38,711 fully vaccinated, 38,572 partially). Snyder County has 21 more doses for a total of 27,899 (12,901 fully, 14,998 partially), Union has nine new doses, 34,332 total (16,496 fully, 17,836 partially), and Montour has seven new doses, 21,799 total (10,719 fully, 11,080 partially).

As of Monday in statewide vaccine data, the Department of Health says 11.4 million total doses have been administered, with 5.2 million fully vaccinated – 58.9% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated as well.