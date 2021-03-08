Two More COVID Cases in the Lewisburg School District

LEWISBURG – Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Lewisburg Area School District and families are being reminded to remain vigilant against the virus.

Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock says two students who are siblings tested positive over the weekend. One student attends Kelly Elementary and the other attends Linntown Elementary. All contacts have been notified.

That means the district now has one active case at Donald Eichorn Middle School, one case at Linntown Elementary and two active cases at Kelly Elementary.

Dr. Polinchock is reminding families to remain vigilant against the virus despite news of increased vaccinations and declining positive coronavirus cases; that includes keeping children home if they are ill, mandatory masking at school, vigilant hand hygiene and social distancing.