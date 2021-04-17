Two-Month Lane Restriction on Route 15 as CSVT Work Continues

WINFIELD – Work on the northern section of the CSVT project continues Monday when a two-month lane restriction begins on Route 15 in Union County. PennDOT says the right lane of Route 15 south will be closed for two months starting Monday just south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning the highway. PennDOT says crews will be installing foundations for overhead sign structures.

In other updates, PennDOT says construction continues on both sides of the River Bridge. The contractor will be preparing for concrete paving near the Ridge Road interchange, as well as placing subbase near the Winfield interchange. Other activity includes planting trees and work associated with traffic signals and highway lighting. The final wearing course is scheduled to be paved in 2022, the year the highway is scheduled to be open to traffic.