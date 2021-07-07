Two Geisinger Hospitals Ranked by Newsweek on list for Best ‘Smart’ Hospital

DANVILLE — Two sites in the Geisinger healthcare system are being recognized… Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre made Newsweek’s 2021 list of World’s Best Smart Hospitals for their commitment to innovation and advancement in health care.

Only 250 hospital worldwide were recognized and Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Geisinger Medical Center ranked 119 and 149, respectively. They are among only seven hospitals recognized in Pennsylvania.

Ranked hospitals were evaluated on five criteria: digital surgery, digital imaging, artificial intelligence (AI), telehealth, and electronic medical records.