Two Flee After Lewisburg Police Chase Recently

LEWISBURG – Buffalo Valley Regional Police are still investigating after two people fled from a police chase through Lewisburg last Friday evening.

Police say the incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. when officers were monitoring traffic in the area of Market and Fifth Streets. They say a white-colored luxury SUV was observed traveling at an excessive speed and refused to stop.

Officers say they pursued the vehicle for about three miles in and around Lewisburg, ending in the parking lot of Giant Markets. Police say the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn, struck a curb and then struck a shopping car storage area and a parked car.

The two subjects then fled the scene toward Route 45 and were not located nor identified. Police say they are still investigating and not disclosing any further details at this time.