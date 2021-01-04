Two Day COVID-19: Nearly 9,000 statewide, 178 Valley 

HARRISBURG – Nearly 9,000 new statewide cases of COVID-19 have been reported the state for last two days, including 178 new Valley cases.

In its daily update Monday which includes Saturday and Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 8,992 new cases, so now the state’s total is over 665,000 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. The state says 70% of them have recovered–that represents an increase in the recovery rate. 122 new deaths have also been reported, and the state death toll is over 16,300.

In the Valley, 100 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 5,225 since the start of the pandemic, along with a new death bringing the county’s total to 236. Union has 48 new cases at 3,001 overall and a new death bringing their total to 44 deaths since the pandemic began. Snyder County has 30 new cases at 1,967 overall and a new death for 44 total. Montour’s case count was reconciled again and went from 1,218 to 1,153 today. They remained at 25 deaths.

Incidentally, the Department of Health says the case counts reported Monday are atypically low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server Sunday. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday or Monday as the death data comes from a different server.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Monday):

Geisinger Danville has 15 new patients – 188 patients admitted, 39 in the ICU and 26 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient –15 people admitted, and four in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has two fewer patients – 51 patients now, 12 in the ICU and seven on a ventilator.

At Valley state facilities (updated Monday with no changes reflected):

Selinsgrove Center – 37 total clients (19 active), 131 staff (23 active)

Danville State Hospital – 35 total clients (27 active), 21 staff (10 active)

At Valley Regional Prisons (updated Monday). These numbers are relatively unchanged:

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 198 inmates infected – 141 at the Medium campus, 57 at Low 0 at USP Allenwood – and 46 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has 54 active inates cases and 22 active cases right now among staff.

SCI Coal Township – 19 inmates and 7 staff with active cases

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Monday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 814 total resident cases, 203 total staff cases and 158 deaths. These numbers represent slight changes: Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 162 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 63 among staff (five active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff case and one active resident case – 277 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 110 total resident cases, 28 total staff cases and 19 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 170 total resident cases, 45 total staff cases, and 13deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation no active cases (189 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 154 total resident cases, 29 total staff cases, and 14 deaths

Vaccination Distribution in the Valley as of Thursday (over 115,000 doses administered statewide):

Montour – 1,670 doses administered

Northumberland – 1,367 doses administered

Snyder – 374 doses administered

Union – 892 doses administered

There are 3,301,186 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 19,437 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.