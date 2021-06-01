Two Arrested After Burglary, Standoff in McClure

MCCLURE – Two men have been arrested after a home invasion, burglary and standoff in McClure Saturday. Middleburg Police arrested 36-year-old Briggs Smith of Selinsgrove, who was on furlough from the state Department of Corrections, tried to escape from police during the investigation, and resisted arrest. Also charged is 22-year-old Zechariah Beachel of McClure.

Officers say they were dispatched to 25 Forbes Street for a home invasion just after 9 p.m. Saturday, where several doors were damaged and a controlled substance was removed.

Officers say Smith was identified as the perpetrator, and he had gone to another location. Police then made contact with Beachel, who told them Smith wasn’t there. Smith was then seen attempting to leave the apartment, and after an hour standoff, was taken into custody but not before police say he resisted arrest.

Smith was charged with burglary, arson, and several other charges, was arraigned in district court and placed in Snyder County Jail on $250,000 bail. Beachel was charged with obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension; he was arraigned and released on $15,000 unsecured bail.