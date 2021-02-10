UPDATE: Two-Alarm House Fire Spreads in Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP – A two-alarm house fire has now spread to multiple dwellings in Coal Township, Northumberland County.

About two dozen fire crews were first sent to the blaze in Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of West Mulberry Street and a second alarm was called shortly after. Northumberland County Communications says no injuries have been reported with the exception of one pet.

County communications says multiple roads are closed due to many fire hoses being used in the streets.