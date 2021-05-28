Two-Alarm Fire Affecting Multiple Houses in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL – Volunteer fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire in Mount Carmel, that’s spread to multiple homes. According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire, the blaze was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Poplar Street. Reports from the scene say it spread to three neighboring houses. Video from the fire wire indicated heavy smoke being visible in the homes.

Around 2:15 p.m., emergency responders on the scene called for the evacuation of one of homes. Firefighters from Northumberland and Schuylkill counties battled the blaze. Reports say there were no injuries.