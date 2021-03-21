Mount Carmel Man Injured in Truck Crash on Interstate 81

FRACKVILLE – A Mount Carmel man was flown to the hospital with injuries after a crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County last week. State police in Frackville say 57-year old Randall Edwards was driving a tractor-trailer southbound on I-81 in Ryan Township, when for unknown reasons, the truck went off the roadway. It happened March 15 around 4:45 p.m.

Police say the truck went through the guide-rails, traveled down a steep embankment, and overturned into a wooded area. Edwards was trapped inside the truck and had to be extricated by emergency personnel. He was treated at the scene and then flown to Geisinger. A nursing supervisor says he was treated and released.

Both lanes of I-81 southbound in the area were closed for about a half hour while cleanup was underway. An investigation continues.