Troopers: Numerous Thefts from Vehicles in Sunbury Area

SUNBURY – State troopers are warning residents in the Sunbury area’s Hamilton and Oaklyn neighborhoods about numerous items being stolen from vehicles recently. Troopers say the incidents occurred overnight Friday and Saturday from unlocked vehicles. It’s unknown if the thieves were walking or driving through the neighborhoods.

Anyone who lives in the Hamilton/Oaklyn neighborhoods who observed anything suspicious or were victim to these thefts weekend is asked to contact PA State Police Stonington station at (570) 286-5601.The public is reminded to not leave money, electronics, weapons, or other valuables in their unoccupied vehicles, even if the vehicle is locked.