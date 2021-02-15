AccuWeather, PennDOT: Travel Warnings Due to Snow, Ice

SUNBURY – Travel could be difficult at times Monday, due to a mix of snow, sleet and ice expected throughout the day. The wintry mix is expected to begin this morning and continue into this evening according to AccuWeather.

A total accumulation of snow possible is 2 to 4 inches. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. today through 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Central Susquehanna Valley.

Most area schools were already closed for President’s Day but some that were open switched to virtual learning due to the weather forecast.

You can see our full list of Winternet closings and cancellations at wkok.com.