Tractor-Trailer Over Embankment, Route 11 Closed

POINT TOWNSHIP – A portion of Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville is closed after a tractor-trailer rolled over an embankment onto nearby railroad tracks. According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire, the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. Wednesday on Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County.

PennDOT says the accident occurred on Route 11 southbound and is closed between Bulk Plant Road and Ridge Road, and the northbound lane of Route 11 is closed. Northbound traffic is being directed to the middle (center) lane.

There are heavy traffic delays in that area.

The fire wire says the driver was semi-conscious and heavily entrapped and is being taken to the hospital. The railroad is also done operating through that area for the day. We’re working to gather more details.