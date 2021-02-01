UPDATE: Routes 522, 104 Open After Stuck Tractor Trailers

UPDATE: Routes 522 and 104 are now open.

MIDDLEBURG – Motorists are advised that sections of Route 104 and Route 522 are closed in Snyder County due to multiple tractor trailers stuck in the roadway.

Both lanes of Route 104 in Washington Township are closed between Middleburg Borough and Mount Pleasant Mills.

Both lanes of Route 522 are closed between Route 3007 (Iron Bridge Road) and Route 4014 (Kissimmee Road) in Franklin Township, just west of Middleburg.

Both roadways are expected to be closed for several hours. A detour using local roads is in place.