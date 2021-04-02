Toomey Statement on Attack Against Capitol Police

ALLENTOWN – U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement regarding today’s attack on Capitol Police officers, killing one of them and the suspect.

“The Capitol Police officers who were ambushed today outside the Russell Senate Office Building are heroes. They put themselves in harm’s way and stopped an individual who was attacking the Capitol. I hope all Pennsylvanians will join me this Easter weekend in praying for the officer who was killed, the officer who was injured, and both of their families and colleagues.”