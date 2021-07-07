Toomey ‘Optimistic’ GOP Can Take Back House and Senate Despite Trump Influence

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As he gets ready to leave the political spectrum after his current term, one of Pennsylvania’s US Senators is not worried about the future of the Republican party.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) was asked about this on WKOK’s On The Mark and says he’s ‘optimistic’ the GOP can take back the house and senate despite former president Trump’s influence, “People are smart enough to make a distinction between a person who’s character they may have serious problems with, but the party, which has very successful policy outcomes.”

Despite the former president creating a revolving door with GOP members, Senator Toomey says Donald Trump was still very much a big part of fulfilling typical party policies, “That gave us the strongest economy in 50 years. I mean, record low unemployment, record lows for African Americans…and wages were growing and were growing fast for lower income people…we were in a really good place. I think people get that.”

Toomey also says the Republican Party still did fairly well in the 2020 election despite then-President Trump narrowly losing Pennsylvania, “We won two out of three of the statewide row offices, we held all our U.S. House seats, we picked up seats in the state house and held onto the Senate majority. So I think the evidence is, we’re a divided state but Republicans certainly can win if we fill good candidates.”

