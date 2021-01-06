UPDATE: Casey, Toomey, Keller Safe at U.S. Capitol As Trump Protesters Breach U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. – Three U.S. lawmakers who represent the Valley are safe as Pro-Trump protesters breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.. The protests interrupted the U.S. Senate’s proceedings of counting the Electoral College votes from the November General Election won by President-Elect Joe Biden.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) says he and other staff members in Washington are safe, “This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.”

U.S. Congressmen Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) – “The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American. This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. God bless our Capitol police and first responders.” A spokesman for Keller says they are all safe and awaiting directon from Capitol Police until they do anything further.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey says he’s safe and was the only member of his team in the Capitol complex Wednesday. He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police.