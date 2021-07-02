Three Rescued from Shamokin Creek, One Hospitalized after Crash

SHAMOKIN – Three people were rescued and one was taken to the hospital after crashing their car into Shamokin Creek Friday afternoon. Northumberland County 911 says the crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rock and Water Streets. The 911 center says two males and one female were injured and one person was taken to the hospital.

The 911 center says the vehicle crashed into the stone creek bed there after it broke through a guide rail and some of the victims had to be lifted.