Three Milton Schools Closed for Two Days Due to COVID Cases

MILTON – Three buildings in the Milton Area School District are closing for the next two days due to increased COVID positive cases. The district announced Tuesday Milton High School, Milton Middle School and Baugher Elementary School will be closed tomorrow and Thursday and will move to virtual instruction.

The district says White Deer Elementary School will remain open for in-person instruction, with universal masking strongly encouraged, regardless of vaccination status. The high school, middle school and district offices will remain open implementing universal masking and social distancing as well.

The district says families in need of internet should contact the building office to request assistance and a hot spot. See the full letter from the district here.

Meanwhile, the Lewisburg Area School District announced Tuesday it will start universal masking inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status, beginning tomorrow.