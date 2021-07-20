Three Fair After Violent Route 11 Crash, Alcohol Suspected Factor

MONROE TOWNSHIP – Three people from West Virginia are in fair condition after suffering serious injuries from a violent crash on Route 11 late Saturday night.

Selinsgrove state police say the driver was 40-year-old James Lunsford, and passengers were 41-year-old Jason Goolsby and 40-year-old Kevin Greene. Troopers say all three people were seriously hurt and taken to Geisinger and none were wearing seatbelts at the time. Lunsford was charged for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Troopers say Lunsford was driving along Route 11 south in Monroe Township, Snyder County, when it went off the road for unknown reasons and went into the roadside grassy area. The vehicle then struck a reflector post and a rock ledge and overturned an unknown amount of times.