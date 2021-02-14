Susquehanna Professor: 95% Willing to Take Vaccine, If Paid…

SELINSGROVE— Being paid to get the COVID-19 vaccine might be a good idea. The Dean of Susquehanna University’s Sigmund Weis Business School, Dr. Matt Rousu, says in a recent survey he conducted, paying someone to get a vaccinated would increase the numbers:

“We found in our sample that over 95 percent, if you offered $100 would have been willing to get the vaccine. Many would have been willing to do it for free, but once you offered $100, 95 percent were willing to do this,” Rousu said.

He added that the fundamentals of the economy were quite strong prior to COVID-19, so would assume when people’s lives get back to being closer to normal, that the economy would come back as well.

“It will require us not being afraid to go out- to be willing to go to movies, to be willing to travel, and all of the things that not only are fun, but stimulate the economy,” Rousu said.

