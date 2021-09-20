Teen Boy Hit By Car, One Arrested for DUI Suspicion

WATSONTOWN – A student was hit by a car and injured last week in Watsontown. Police say a Watsontown man was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence after hitting a 13-year-old boy waiting for a school bus.

Officers say the incident happened last Thursday just after 7:30 a.m. Officers say the boy was hit, sustained an injury, was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital, and underwent emergency room treatment.

Police say the driver, an unidentified 28-year-old man, was taken into custody, administered a DUI blood test, and the officers are awaiting the results.

Officers say additional information will be released at a later date.