LEWISBURG- A local singing group has a way for you to serenade your valentine this year. The Susquehanna Valley Chorale is offering telegrams in celebration of Valentine’s Day. Their singing telegrams will be from Monday, February 8, through February 14. The telegram will be sent as a festive email with a video and will include the song “Hello My Baby.” If you buy a telegram, you can also attach a personal message. Cost is $5 and the valentines can be ordered starting on Monday at SVCMusic.org.