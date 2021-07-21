Susquehanna University Distributes Federal Emergency Funds to Students

SELINSGROVE – Students at Susquehanna University received a little financial help from the school recently. Susquehanna announced Tuesday it distributed one-time, emergency student aid grants through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

At Susquehanna, over 2,200 students – 100% of its full-time undergraduate enrollment during the 2020-21 academic year – received grants totaling over $2.8 million. Disbursement amounts ranged from $500 to $3,000, based on each student’s 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The funding is direct funding to students for emergency costs that arose during the pandemic – including tuition, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.