Susquehanna University Announces Vaccine Requirement for All Students

SELINSGROVE — Another Valley university is requiring all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Susquehanna University announced Monday a vaccination will be required for all students to be enrolled for classes for the fall 2021 semester.

Susquehanna says among the 150 students present on campus this summer, 100% have complied with the vaccination requirement, allowing them to successfully reside and work on campus.

Susquehanna announced in April it will return to full in-person learning for the fall 2021 semester, and there will not be a remote learning option.

Most staff have also returned to work on campus since the start of June, and three-fourths of SU faculty and staff have reported they are fully vaccinated.

