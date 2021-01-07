Susquehanna Starting First Two Weeks of Semester Remotely

SELINSGROVE – The spring semester at Susquehanna University will still begin on time, but that won’t include on-campus learning. In an email Wednesday, President Dr. Jonathan Green announced the first two weeks of the semester will be remote learning only.

However, Dr. Green did announce some good news, saying the university has established an on-campus COVID-19 testing facility. He says it’ll allow students to be tested immediately upon arrival to campus – which means test results will be known within hours instead of days, which may drastically reduce quarantine times.

Dr. Green says after the first two weeks are done virtually, there will be staggered move-in dates and scheduled times, with seniors and RA’s moving in February 6 and 7. Juniors will start moving in the following weekend, February 13 and 14, and sophomores and first-year students February 16, 20, or 21. Dr. Green says the staggered move-ins will also allow for the testing facility to reasonably handle the workload of testing students as quickly as they arrive.