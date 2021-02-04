Susquehanna Sexual Assault Suspect Sentenced Up to 2 Years

MIDDLEBURG – A Bronx, New York woman has been sentenced for up to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a fellow student at Susquehanna University in May 2019.

Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says Pratigya Thakur was sentenced three to 24 months in Snyder County Prison, followed by three months probation. She’ll also need to register as a sex offender for the next 25-years under Megan’s Law.

Thakur was convicted by a Snyder County jury in last November on two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault and not guilty of one count of felony rape. The victim had testified Thakur sexually assaulted her knowing the victim was too intoxicated to consent or to physically stop the assault.