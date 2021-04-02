Susquehanna Returning to In-Person Instruction This Fall

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University is returning to full in-person instruction next fall. Susquehanna announced Friday it’s also resuming travel for study-abroad experiences next fall.

The university had been operating with a hybrid learning environment throughout this academic year in the midst of the pandemic. Susquehanna says its believed expanded availability of the COVID-19 vaccine will allow students to fully return to campus. However, it says the constantly changing nature of the pandemic may require the university to adjust to these plans.