Susquehanna Returning to In-Person Instruction This Fall

WKOK Staff | April 2, 2021 |

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University is returning to full in-person instruction next fall. Susquehanna announced Friday it’s also resuming travel for study-abroad experiences next fall.

The university had been operating with a hybrid learning environment throughout this academic year in the midst of the pandemic. Susquehanna says its believed expanded availability of the COVID-19 vaccine will allow students to fully return to campus. However, it says the constantly changing  nature of the pandemic may require the university to adjust to these plans.

