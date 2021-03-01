Susquehanna Distributes Federal COVID Funding to Eligible Students

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University is allocating federal COVID-19 funding to students for emergency student aid grants. In a release, the University says it will begin distributing grants through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) that will range between $200 and $1,280.

Susquehanna says 1,880 students, or 88 percent of their total enrollment, are eligible to receive the more than $1 million student aid portion of the federal funds. They say the aggregate allotment matches the total amount of CARES Act funding the University provided to its students last spring.

The grant funds will be direct payments to students for emergency costs during the COVID-19 pandemic such as tuition, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.

SU has also created a Student Care Fund, supported by private donations, to support a broader range of students that are not eligible for the federal funds.