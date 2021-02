MCCLURE – The pandemic, the nation’s unemployment compensation aid, and fraud are the subjects of a state police report this week. State police a McClure man had his identity stolen by an someone so they could sign up for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.

Selinsgrove troopers say the crime was discovered last week. They say the perpetrator filed an unemployment claim using the victim’s social security number. Troopers say they are still investigation the matter.