SUNBURY – The Sunbury YMCA has received a boost in funding for its children’s programs. The Y says it received an $11,000 grant from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Sunbury Area Community Foundation.

The foundation was created from the sale of the Sunbury Community Hospital in 2005. It was then used to provide for charitable healthcare needs in the Sunbury area, but has since expanded to meet other charitable needs.