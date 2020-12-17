Sunbury Water Main Break, Plow Trucks Stuck, Slowed Storm Response

SUNBURY – It was a challenging night Wednesday for plow crews in Sunbury while responding to the winter storm. According to City Administrator Jody Ocker, Department of Public Works Supervisor Steve Welker says there was a water main break at Fourth and Reagan Streets during the night. City officials say an ambulance also had a tough time responding to an emergency at Greenough Street. Plow trucks frequently got stuck due to the heavy weight of the snow as well when precipitation mixed with rain for a while.

Ocker says crews continue widening paths on streets, especially on snow emergency routes. Overnight tonight more snow will be removed on Market Street. Friday night, there will be snow removal on Arch, Walnut and Chestnuts streets.