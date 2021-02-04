Sunbury Snow Removal Continues: Fairmont, Catawissa, Susquehanna Aves, 2nd Street

City of Sunbury

SNOW REMOVAL

NOTICE: Forecast is for possible snow or icy conditions tomorrow morning, 2/5/21. IF it snows, we MAY cancel or limit the snow removal. If we do cancel or adjust the schedule, we will immediately post it here.

Where: Fairmont Avenue, Catawissa Avenue, 2nd Street, and Susquehanna Avenue .

When: Friday February 5th, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

When your street is listed, please remove your vehicles from the streets. City lots are clear and available for parking if needed. Keep clear of the operation.

These daily Snow Removal announcements will be made here on Facebook, as well as on local radio and the newspaper.

Not everyone has Facebook, read the paper or listen to the radio. Please be kind and spread the word of these announcements.

If you have any questions, please call the City of Sunbury Department of Public Works at 570-286-5761.

Steve Welker