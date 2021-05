SELINSGROVE – Two Valley adult bands are joining together for a benefit concert this month. The Sunbury City Band and Selinsgrove Adult Band say their join concert will take place May 22 at 2 p.m. At Christ United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove.

They say it’ll benefit the American Cancer Society, and Selinsgrove Adult Band Director Ron Renshaw will conduct a majority of the concert. The bands say he’s doing well after being diagnosed with a type of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last March.