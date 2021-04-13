Sunbury Rotary Club Promotes Flags For Heroes Initiative

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s Riverfront Park to feature hometown hero flags . . . The Sunbury Rotary Club looks to make this year’s Memorial Day very special for local veterans, first responders, and other hometown heroes by displaying flags along Front Street.

Area businesses and residents can sponsor hometown heroes by leasing a flag in their name, which will be hung in Merle Phillips Park each year to observe Memorial Day. Several sponsorship levels are available, but all include a keepsake medallion and newspaper listing of the hero’s name.

The rotary club’s president-elect Victoria Rosancrans says the Flags For Heroes initiative is one small step in Sunbury’s revitalization.

She has high hopes for the town’s future: “We have such a wonderful city, and we have so many things – the river, the amphitheater, it’s walkable. We need to get our downtown thriving again.”

The flags will be displayed from Friday, May 28 through Saturday, June 5. Sunbury will celebrate its 250th year in 2022.