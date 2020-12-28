Sunbury Police Investigating Third Armed Robbery

SUNBURY – Sunbury police say they are investigating the third armed robbery in the past three weeks. Chief Brad Hare says this latest robbery occurred at 6 a.m. Monday morning at Puff’s on Market Street.

Hare says the suspect held a screwdriver to the back of an employee, demanding the cash register be opened. The suspect then fled out the front door with a small amount of cash. The employee suffered minor injuries.

Hare says the suspect is described as a Hispanic male about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 wearing all black. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The first armed robbery in the city occurred December 15 at Custom Care Pharmacy, and the other occurred Christmas Eve at a convenience store.