Sunbury Officials Looking For New Riverfront Park Cameras

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury has begun the process of looking into purchasing new security cameras for the Riverfront Park.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich says the city started getting quotes, doing research and they are teaming up with the city municipal authority for the project. He says the city is looking to replace the current cameras which have been offline. That area has seen many vandalism incidents ever since.

Karlovich says the city was able to roll over funds from last year and is looking to use those funds to correct the situation. One option being discussed is getting wireless cameras.